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Home / Delhi / Satya Niketan building collapse: 2 suspended MCD officials were posted during Malviya Nagar inferno, Saidulajab collapse

Satya Niketan building collapse: 2 suspended MCD officials were posted during Malviya Nagar inferno, Saidulajab collapse

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and Superintending Engineer Ranveer Singh from MCD face action; civic body accountability under scanner

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:31 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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An NDRF team with a sniffer dog carries out rescue operations at the site of the collapsed building in Satya Niketan, New Delhi, on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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The suspension of five MCD officials after the Satya Niketan building collapse has raised pointed questions over whether the civic body has learnt from its repeated building-safety failures, with Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and Superintending Engineer Ranveer Singh among those facing action, despite having been posted with the MCD during the Malviya Nagar incident and the Saidulajab building collapse.

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Officials confirmed that Kumar and Singh were posted with the civic body when the two earlier incidents took place, putting the spotlight on the continuity of senior officials in key positions and whether lessons from previous tragedies translated into effective preventive action.

The latest action followed the collapse of a building being used as a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan, which claimed at least seven lives. The MCD suspended five officials of its South Zone following the incident.

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Kumar and Singh were among those suspended, along with officials handling engineering and building-related functions in the zone.

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