Satya Niketan building collapse: 4 NDRF teams continue search operation

Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continued intensive search and rescue operations at the Satya Niketan collapse site in South Delhi on Monday, a day after the building collapse left six persons dead.

According to the latest update issued by the NDRF, a total of 12 victims have been evacuated from the collapsed structure. Of these, five are responsive, one is unresponsive and six have been declared dead.

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The building collapsed in Satya Niketan, Moti Bagh, on Sunday, trapping several students under the debris. Following a requisition from the district administration, NDRF teams were immediately mobilised with specialised Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) and Medical First Responder (MFR) equipment, along with a canine squad.

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The NDRF said its teams reached the site and “commenced search and rescue operations immediately” after receiving information about people trapped under the debris.

The operation is being monitored by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in coordination with the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Civil Defence, Health Department and paramedics.

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The force said “4 NDRF teams in shifts are continuing intensive search and rescue operations” at the collapsed structure to locate and rescue anyone who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

The operation is being carried out in close coordination with all concerned agencies under the DDMA, as rescue personnel continue to clear and search the unstable structure.

The collapse occurred on Sunday afternoon in the congested Satya Niketan locality near Delhi University's South Campus. The incident triggered a major multi-agency rescue operation as authorities worked through the debris to locate those trapped inside.