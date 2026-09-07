DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Satya Niketan building collapse: 4 NDRF teams continue search operation

Satya Niketan building collapse: 4 NDRF teams continue search operation

The operation is being carried out in close coordination with all concerned agencies under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel, Delhi Fire Service officials, and Civil Defence volunteers coordinate debris clearing efforts following the collapse of a multi-storey building housing a PG, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI
Advertisement

Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continued intensive search and rescue operations at the Satya Niketan collapse site in South Delhi on Monday, a day after the building collapse left six persons dead.

According to the latest update issued by the NDRF, a total of 12 victims have been evacuated from the collapsed structure. Of these, five are responsive, one is unresponsive and six have been declared dead.

Advertisement

The building collapsed in Satya Niketan, Moti Bagh, on Sunday, trapping several students under the debris. Following a requisition from the district administration, NDRF teams were immediately mobilised with specialised Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) and Medical First Responder (MFR) equipment, along with a canine squad.

Advertisement

The NDRF said its teams reached the site and “commenced search and rescue operations immediately” after receiving information about people trapped under the debris.

The operation is being monitored by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in coordination with the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Civil Defence, Health Department and paramedics.

Advertisement

The force said “4 NDRF teams in shifts are continuing intensive search and rescue operations” at the collapsed structure to locate and rescue anyone who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

The operation is being carried out in close coordination with all concerned agencies under the DDMA, as rescue personnel continue to clear and search the unstable structure.

The collapse occurred on Sunday afternoon in the congested Satya Niketan locality near Delhi University's South Campus. The incident triggered a major multi-agency rescue operation as authorities worked through the debris to locate those trapped inside.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts