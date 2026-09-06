Satya Niketan building collapse: Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CM, senior officials as rescue operations continue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Police Commissioner and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General to take stock of the situation following the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan, as rescue operations continued at the site.

In a post on X, Shah said he was “deeply distressed” by the incident and that the local administration and the NDRF were carrying out intensive rescue operations in close coordination.

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“The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” Shah said.

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Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said rescue and emergency response operations were under way “on a war footing” at the site of the building collapse in Satya Niketan, RK Puram.

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Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence have been deployed at the spot.

The Chief Minister said an adjacent building had been vacated as a precautionary measure and that all possible efforts were being made to rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

Gupta directed all concerned agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure a swift response, adding that the situation was being continuously monitored.