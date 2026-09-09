Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi HC seeks govt reply on hostel facility in DU colleges

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre, city government and Delhi University on a plea by the NSUI president seeking hostel facility in all the colleges of Delhi University.

The public interest litigation (PIL) raised the issue of “acute and long standing shortage of affordable and adequate institutional hostel accommodation for students studying in the Delhi University.”

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The plea by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar has been filed in the wake of the collapse of a Satya Niketan building, which was being used as a private paying guest accommodation by students, on September 6 resulting in the death of seven persons and several injured.

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A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the Central government, Delhi government and Delhi University and asked them to file their replies on the petition.

The court listed the petition for September 25 and tagged it with another similar matter relating to the building collapse incident.

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Observing that PIL is a very serious issue, the court questioned the petitioner for arraying the University Grants Commission a party in the petition without any reason and asked him to delete it.

The plea said despite passage of more than 104 years since the establishment of the varsity, and notwithstanding the enormous increase in its student strength and geographical expansion, residential infrastructure has not developed proportionately.

A large number of colleges do not have any hostel facility, whereas in colleges where hostels are available, the number of seats is grossly inadequate in comparison with the actual requirement, it said.

The plea said the result of this institutional deficit is that thousands of students, particularly those coming from other states and Union territories are effectively compelled to arrange shelter in private PG accommodations, private hostels, rented rooms and shared flats situated around their respective colleges.

"The issue is not confined to North campus, South campus or any particular college or locality. Colleges of the University of Delhi are situated throughout the NCT of Delhi and the shortage of safe and affordable institutional accommodation is consequently a university-wide problem requiring a university-wide policy response. The shortage of hostel accommodation also imposes a substantial financial burden upon students and their families," the petition said.

It said the Satya Niketan tragedy cannot be viewed merely as an incident concerning one building, one locality or South campus. It raises a wider question concerning the safety and welfare of thousands of students residing in privately operated accommodations surrounding DU colleges throughout the city.

The petition sought direction to the authorities to undertake a college-wise assessment of existing hostel capacity and residential requirements, and formulate a phased and time-bound University of Delhi Hostel Development Policy or master plan.

The plea said where sufficient land is available with individual colleges, the authorities may consider construction and expansion of hostels and in cases where colleges face genuine land constraints, common hostels on suitable government or university land be considered.

It said since construction of permanent hostel infrastructure will require time, as an interim safety measure, authorities should undertake a structural and fire-safety audit of private PGs or student hostels operating around DU and formulate appropriate registration or periodic inspection mechanism.

The high court had on September 7 ordered a high-level MCD inquiry into the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan that left seven people dead and made it clear that the government cannot evade responsibility.

It had said the incident is not only unfortunate but it has evoked deep concern about inadequate housing facilities, including hostels run by Delhi University or the government, safety and security of students and not-so-adequate measures employed by the MCD and other authorities to regulate such PG facilities.

The building at Satya Niketan, which housed a boys' paying-guest accommodation near the Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was underway.