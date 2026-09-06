Satya Niketan building was being repaired due to waterlogging in basement, say locals

Locals on Sunday complained of a persistent waterlogging problem, alleged unchecked construction and “apathy” of building owners and civic agencies in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area after a five-storey building housing a boys’ PG collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

The waterlogging worsened with incessant rains over the past two days and repair and construction work was under way in the basement of the building, they claimed as rescuers struggled to pull out the trapped students—believed to be around 30-40.

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Every year, new students arrive in the congested colony from outside the national capital looking for economical accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, but, locals claim, most of the building owners who do not stay in the area do not care about the condition of the structures, nor does the MCD, they said.

“New academic session mein repaint karte hain (they only repaint the building at the start of the academic session), so how will we know and find out if a building is dilapidated? MCD koi inspection nahi karti (MCD never does any inspection),” a local claimed.

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The residents claimed that an MCD office was located next to the collapsed building. They said that a building, which was under construction in a lane behind the collapsed structure and was intended to be used as a girls’ PG, collapsed around two years ago and has remained in the same condition since then.

The area had been receiving incessant rain for the past two days, locals said, adding that its sloping terrain contributes to the longstanding waterlogging problem, with water often remaining stagnant for long periods.

Ram, a UPSC aspirant who had come to a nearby laundry shop to collect his clothes, said students were still calling their friends and asking for help.

“We have been told around 30 people could still be trapped. I heard a loud rumbling sound and immediately ran towards the spot. Police officials arrived soon after,” he said.

Locals said water had accumulated in the basement of the collapsed building, where labourers were working even as it rained.

“Labourers were working in the basement even during the rain. Waterlogging is common in the basements of buildings here, and they could also be trapped,” a local said.

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Locals said the building had a basement and five upper floors, with boys staying in rooms on the first and second floors and girls on the third floor. The ground floor housed a mess, while construction work was underway in the basement, they said.

Ram alleged that debris was not being cleared properly.

Residents also alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi did not conduct regular inspections of buildings in the area.

The allegations could not be independently verified immediately.

Priyanka, who said she had been living in the area for 20-22 years, alleged that several buildings in Satya Niketan had been converted into PG accommodations and that many owners lived elsewhere.

“Buildings here are being constructed up to five-six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys’ PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online and leave the area without even checking back,” she said.

Police said that the building was 50 years old.

“I have not seen any maintenance work being carried out. The whole of Satya Niketan is full of PGs. Hardly 30 per cent of the house owners actually live here,” she said.

“Even the gutters and sewers here are open. There were many students trapped inside the building. Since it was raining, most of them were in their rooms, while some had gone home as it was the weekend,” Priyanka said.

Three people had died, while out of nine rescued, five were critical, according to police on Sunday night.

A local said the building’s owner was Hari Ram Bansal, who now lives in Gurugram and had moved there from Satya Niketan around 20 years ago.

“Some work was going on in the basement and a wall was being removed. Bansal keeps visiting the property,” he said.

Another local said the building housed around 15 rooms, with two to three students staying in each room.

“The hostel was always full. So many people could still be trapped under the debris. The lanes are very congested, so it was difficult for rescue vehicles to arrive at the scene faster,” he said.

An eyewitness said the incident could have been worse had it occurred on a working day, as many students from nearby areas had returned home for the weekend.

Sunny Dedha said his friend Shantanu, an evening student at Motilal Nehru College, was sleeping in the PG when the building collapsed.

“He is critically injured and has been admitted to the Trauma Centre. I got a call from my friend about half an hour ago and rushed here immediately,” said Dedha, who completed his graduation from Dyal Singh College and is currently pursuing an M.A. in Buddhist Studies.

Shantanu is from Churu in Rajasthan, he said.

A PCR call regarding the collapse was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm, following which teams of Delhi Police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, along with fire tenders and CATS ambulances, reached the spot and began rescue operations.

The exact number of people trapped under the debris was not immediately known.

Delhi has been witnessing incessant rains since Friday, with waterlogging reported in several parts of the city.