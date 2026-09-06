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Home / Delhi / Satya Niketan collapse: DU South Campus colleges open doors to students, arrange food and shelter

Satya Niketan collapse: DU South Campus colleges open doors to students, arrange food and shelter

An Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College official says the college has opened its canteen for students and arranged additional accommodation nearby

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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NDRF and fire department officials carry a rescued person after a five-storey building collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan in Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. PTI
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In the aftermath of the Satya Niketan building collapse, several University of Delhi (DU) South Campus colleges have opened their premises to students unable to return safely to their PGs and flats, offering food, water and temporary shelter.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (ARSD) has opened its gates to students and residents needing immediate assistance. The college said food, water and shelter were available on the campus.

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An ARSD official said the college had opened its canteen for students and arranged additional accommodation nearby. “We have opened the college canteen for students and made arrangements for their stay at the nearby community centre and gurdwara. We will assess the situation on Monday,” the official said.

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Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has also opened its gates for students who cannot safely return to their accommodation. Sri Venkateswara College has advised students living in Satya Niketan to approach the college if they feel unsafe or need assistance.

Maitreyi College has asked students facing difficulties with their PGs or flats to seek help from the college. Messages circulated among students said Motilal Nehru College (MLNC) had also opened its premises for those seeking shelter, with arrangements reportedly made for male and female students.

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Student groups and organisations are also sharing information on temporary accommodation, food and other assistance.

Students in Satya Niketan and nearby areas have been advised against travelling through unsafe stretches to reach their accommodation. They have been asked to approach the nearest DU college offering shelter and contact its authorities or security personnel.

Students have also been urged to carry their college IDs, stay with friends where possible, follow official instructions and avoid spreading unverified videos, claims or rumours.

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