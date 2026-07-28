Satya Sharma re-elected MC Delhi Standing Committee chairperson

BJP councillor Satya Sharma was on Monday re-elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee, while party colleague Satyapal Singh was elected unopposed as the deputy chairperson.

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Sharma, who represents Ward 226 (Gautampuri), retained the post after the election held at the MCD headquarters in the Civic Centre. Satyapal Singh, councillor from Ward 248 (Karawal Nagar West), was elected Deputy Chairperson without a contest.

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Addressing the media after her election, Sharma outlined her priorities for the new term, saying her vision for the Standing Committee would rest on five key pillars, ‘Clean Delhi, Healthy Delhi, Educated Delhi, Good Governance and a Strong MCD’.

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Elaborating on the roadmap, Sharma said the committee would focus on strengthening sanitation and solid waste management, improving healthcare services in MCD hospitals and dispensaries, upgrading infrastructure in municipal schools, promoting transparency through technology-driven governance and making the civic body financially and administratively stronger.

“Both ruling and opposition councillors will have equal opportunity to express their views and public interest will remain the top priority,” Sharma said, adding that implementing the promises BJP made during the 2022 MCD elections and ensuring time-bound execution of projects announced in the previous Standing Committee budget would be her key priorities.

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Highlighting civic initiatives, Sharma said the BJP’s triple-engine government was bringing visible improvements in Delhi and pointed to the ongoing reduction of legacy waste at the Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites. She said sanitation, solid waste management, road maintenance, park development and civic infrastructure would continue to receive focused attention.