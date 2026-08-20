Satyendar Jain arrest triggers fresh political battle over Delhi Jal Board scam

The arrest of former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged irregularities in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tender has triggered a fresh political slugfest among the BJP, AAP and Congress, with the ruling BJP accusing the previous government of large-scale corruption.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said her government had placed 19 CAG reports before the Delhi Assembly, each highlighting alleged irregularities during the previous AAP government, and asserted that action was underway on all reports.

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“Action is underway on all these reports. Satyendar Jain has gone to jail in connection with the Delhi Jal Board scam. The process of law is taking its course and the agencies are doing their duty,” Gupta said.

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The BJP alleged that the DJB was a major centre of financial irregularities during the AAP's tenure. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra claimed that the board's accounts had not been audited for 10 years and alleged a scam of nearly Rs 60,000 crore.

BJP leaders also linked the alleged irregularities in the DJB to the failure to install sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the continued pollution of the Yamuna. MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged that public money meant for sewage-treatment infrastructure was siphoned off through the alleged scam.

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Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said the DJB needed more STPs, but alleged that the previous government prioritised corruption over cleaning the Yamuna. She said the investigation should ultimately reach former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said Jain's arrest showed that an alleged “model of corruption” involving politicians, officials and contractors had developed under political patronage during the previous government.

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav also targeted the AAP, saying Jain's arrest had once again exposed the alleged corruption during the party's rule. He alleged that irregularities and manipulation of tender conditions had taken place in the upgrade of the DJB sewage treatment plants and claimed several people, including former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, had been arrested.

Yadav further alleged that the DJB was pushed into a severe financial crisis under the previous government and accused the AAP of “milking dry” the board.

The BJP and Congress also criticised the AAP's response to Jain's arrest, while AAP leaders have described the action as politically motivated.