Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain today moved a petition in the CBI Court seeking appropriate directions to the Tihar Jail authorities to provide him with raw fruits and vegetables in line with his religious beliefs.

In the petition, which was submitted in the court of Special Judge Vikas Dhull, Jain sought directions to DG, Prison, and Superintendent of the Tihar Central Prison to provide him with basic food items and medical facilities in the jail.

Submitting that a prisoner is also a human being and continues to remain so even after punishment, Jain said he is currently under trial and as such cannot be made to starve, relinquish his religious beliefs or be denied basic medical conditions.

Jain argued that restriction on liberty imposed by law does not take away the Right to Life, Health and Dignity enshrined under the Constitution and that he is entitled to basic human rights behind bars.

Jain said he had to move to court after the jail authorities refused to act upon his application on these requests.

“From the last 12 days, the Jail administration has stopped providing me with basic food items as per my religious beliefs. Since, I am on fast for the past six months, I was relying on raw fruits/vegetables, mixed seeds, dry fruits and dates in the jail. The Jail administration has stopped providing these food items against the principle of sustenance and survival,” the petition says.

The petitioner said that since his arrest on May 31, he has not been able to visit the Jain temple and being a strict practitioner of Jainism, he has been on a religious fast and is not having cooked food. Due to withdrawal of raw fruits, Jain said he had lost two kg in a week.

In all, I have lost 28 kg in six months which is indicative of my debilitating health status, the petitioner said.