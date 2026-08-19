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Home / Delhi / Satyendar Jain says his arrest linked to Punjab polls, calls it ‘politics’

Satyendar Jain says his arrest linked to Punjab polls, calls it ‘politics’

Jain and former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among the 6 people arrested by the ACB in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB, an officer says

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:49 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Satyendar Jain, centre, being produced before the court after an arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is linked to the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls and called it "politics".

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Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among the six people arrested by the ACB in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB, an officer said on Tuesday.

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"This is done because the Punjab election is coming up, this is politics," Jain, who is also AAP's co-in-charge for Punjab, said while being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court.

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The other arrested accused are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB; Nagendra Yadav; Raja Kumar Kurra; and Pankaj Verma; the ACB said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

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According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby, limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity.

The agency alleged that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were included in the tender.

It also alleged that essential parameters relating to treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications changed, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer.

Jain was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case in May 2022.

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