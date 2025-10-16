DT
SAU assault case: Girls' hostel assistant suspended, warden relieved 

SAU assault case: Girls' hostel assistant suspended, warden relieved 

The victim alleged that the university administration tried to suppress the case and did not inform the police

Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:19 PM Oct 16, 2025 IST
A file photo of students' protest over the incident at South Asian University in New Delhi.
In a recent development in the case of sexual assault of a first-year student at South Asian University, the committee probing the case has suspended Anupama Arora, Assistant 2 (Girl’s Hostel), till the submission of the inquiry report and relieved warden Rinkoo Devi Gupta from her responsibility. 

“Consequent to the committee's discussion, Ms. Anupma Arora, Assistant 2 (Girls Hostel Outsourced) is suspended till the submission of the Enquiry Report. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority,” read an official letter. 

The committee also relieved Rinkoo Devi Gupta, warden of girls’ hostel, from her responsibility.

Notably the victim, who was subjected to alleged sexual assault on the campus, alleged that the administration tried to suppress the case and did not inform the police.

In the FIR, she alleged, “My friend insisted on Anupama ma’am, hostel in-charge, to call the police. But, she told me to change clothes and take a bath, adding that things would be alright.”

“In the meantime, Kajori Bhatnagar, Assistant Warden shall take over the charge of Warden and discharge the responsibilities associated with the post until further orders,” read another letter.

So far in this case, no arrests have been made. The police on Wednesday quizzed over 100 persons, including 67 guards, and also scanned CCTV cameras on the university campus.

