Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to appear before SEM court today; sureties’ documents to be verified

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg on Friday along with the two sureties who furnished bail for them, as their documents are yet to be verified.

Das’s bail was furnished by a friend from Ghaziabad, who runs an NGO for children and is also a professor at a private college. Ranka’s surety is his wife, who hails from Varanasi and works with a multinational company in Bengaluru.

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The court has directed both the accused and their respective sureties to appear so that the documents submitted during the bail process can be verified. The appearance comes a day after the two CJP leaders were released from jail following a seven-day stint in custody.

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Their release from custody does not bring an end to the proceedings, with both required to appear in court on subsequent dates as directed.

The development assumes significance as the SEM court is examining the compliance of the conditions attached to their bail, including the verification of the sureties and their documents.

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Das and Ranka had been in custody in connection with the proceedings initiated against them. Their release came after the court granted them bail, subject to the fulfilment of the prescribed conditions.

The two are now expected to remain available for further proceedings before the SEM court, while the verification of the sureties’ credentials and documents is completed.