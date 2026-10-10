SC acquits ex-RPF officer in 2 graft cases

The Supreme Court has acquitted a former Railway Protection Force (RPF) divisional security commissioner in corruption cases involving alleged bribes for transfers and postings, holding that merely handing over money to an intermediary does not establish that a public servant accepted illegal gratification.

“Mere receipt of money by a third person cannot automatically result in criminal liability being imputed to a public servant,” a Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh observed in its September 16 judgment.

Advertisement

The court set aside the convictions of Bharat Raj Meena, who was serving as the Divisional Security Commissioner of the RPF in Palakkad, Kerala, after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish his guilt beyond reasonable doubt in the two cases.

Advertisement

The CBI had alleged that Meena used subordinate officials as intermediaries to collect bribes from RPF personnel seeking favourable transfers, postings and other service-related benefits. In one case, a constable was caught accepting Rs 5,000 from a complainant during a trap operation. In another, the prosecution alleged that Meena had accepted money through an intermediary in connection with a transfer.

Examining the evidence, the Bench highlighted inconsistencies between the testimonies of the complainant and the intermediary in the trap case. Although the complainant claimed that Meena had directed him to hand over the money to the intermediary, the intermediary’s testimony did not establish the same sequence of events.

Advertisement

The court said the prosecution had, at best, established that money changed hands between a complainant and an intermediary who invoked the public servant’s name. This, by itself, did not prove acceptance of a bribe by Meena.

The Bench reiterated that proof of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification is essential for a conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The statutory presumption under Section 20 cannot be invoked unless the prosecution first establishes the necessary foundational facts.

It also stressed that testimony from an approver — an accused who receives pardon in return for giving evidence — requires careful scrutiny and ordinarily needs independent corroboration in material particulars.

In the second case, the court found lingering reasonable doubts over the alleged payment, including discrepancies in witness accounts and the absence of recovery or independent corroborative material.

Allowing both appeals, the Supreme Court acquitted Meena of all charges in the cases under consideration.