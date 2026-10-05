SC agrees to hear petitions seeking directions to Delhi Police to allow protests in capital

Amid protests seeking ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list petitions seeking directions to the Delhi Police to allow peaceful protests in the national capital.

“The Delhi Police are not allowing peaceful protests. This is a very important issue. Neither students nor citizens are being allowed (to protest),” a lawyer told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

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The lawyer alleged that police were not allowing citizens, students and office-bearers of registered political parties, including Members of Parliament, to hold peaceful protests.

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“What is the relief sought? Who is the petitioner? Is it a PIL?” the CJI asked.

As the lawyer said the petitioner was seeking specific directions to ensure that Delhi Police permitted peaceful protests in accordance with law, the CJI said he would examine the issue before deciding the listing.

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“If some similar matters are there, we will find out. We will only list it, then you argue,” the CJI told the lawyer.