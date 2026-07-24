SC allows TTZ authority to process pending 400 applications for setting up non-polluting MSMEs

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Authority to process around 400 pending applications for setting up non-polluting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the ecologically sensitive area around the historic Taj Mahal.

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TTZ is an area of about 10,400 sq km spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Since 1996, the top court has imposed stringent restrictions on industrial activities to protect the Taj Mahal from pollution. On December 30, 1996, the top court had prohibited the use of coal and coke in the TTZ and directed 293 industries around Agra to switch to natural gas to reduce pollution while allowing industrial development.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, however, directed that every proposal shall be scrutinised by experts from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), and in case of any objection, the application concerned shall not be accepted without its permission.

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Noting that key studies, including the Vision Document for the TTZ, a cumulative impact assessment and NEERI's final report on the definition of non-polluting industries, were still pending, the top court noted that the pendency should not stall consideration of applications already received by the TTZ Authority.

The order came after Attorney General R Venkataramani and Additional Solicitor General Aishwayra Bhati submitted that applications for setting up non-polluting MSMEs like flour mills may be considered. Bhati said no heavy industries were being considered in the TTZ and that only MSMEs were seeking permission and that a complete ban on setting up new industries was impacting livelihoods of people in TTZ.

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Senior advocate Aparna Bhat, representing an intervenor, opposed any dilution of environmental safeguards in TTZ, alleging that earlier industries had been permitted in the Firozabad area despite the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change advising against their establishment.

The Bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana — noted that the final report on the definition of non-polluting industries is yet to be submitted.

The Bench directed that in every meeting convened for consideration of such applications, "one expert nominated by the CEC and one expert representative of NEERI shall be invited to participate. No meeting shall be held unless both such experts are present".

"While all three pending initiatives are required to be completed expeditiously and within a reasonable time, we are of the considered view that the pendency thereof ought not to impede the processing of those applications which have already been received by the TTZ Authority.

"What is of paramount importance is that the precautionary principle must be strictly followed and adhered to, with the advice and, wherever necessary, under the direct supervision of domain experts. We, therefore, direct that the TTZ Authority may process the pending applications," it ordered.