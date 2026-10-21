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Home / Delhi / SC appoints Justice (Retd) Najmi Waziri sole mediator to resolve cheque-dishonour dispute involving actor Rajpal Yadav

SC appoints Justice (Retd) Najmi Waziri sole mediator to resolve cheque-dishonour dispute involving actor Rajpal Yadav

Upholding Yadav's conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases, the Delhi High Court had on July 10 sentenced him to three-month imprisonment

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:17 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court had sent actor Rajpal Yadav’s dishonour of cheque dispute to mediation after he and his wife deposited Rs two crore with the court’s Registry last week. File
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The Supreme Court has appointed former Delhi High Court judge Najmi Waziri as the sole mediator to resolve a dishonour of cheque dispute involving Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav.

“Having regard to the complexity of the issues, we appoint Justice Najmi Waziri, Former Judge of the Delhi High Court, as the sole mediator to resolve the dispute between the parties. The parties are directed to contact the learned mediator on his mobile number… and fix the date for appearance,” a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

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"The mediator shall fix his own fee in consultation with the parties," it said in its October 15 order.

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The Supreme Court had sent actor Rajpal Yadav’s dishonour of cheque dispute to mediation after he and his wife deposited Rs two crore with the court’s Registry last week.

The Bench had also ordered release of Yadav's passport to enable him to travel abroad to meet his professional commitments, subject to conditions to be imposed on him by the trial court.

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"A sum of Rs 2 crore has been deposited by the petitioners (Yadav and his spouse) with the registry. Owing to the issues briefly raised, it seems to us that the matter can be amicably resolved through mediation," the Bench had said.

The order came after the actor’s counsel Vikrant Yadav submitted that the actor had deposited the entire Rs 2 crore in compliance with the court's earlier directions and that he needed to travel to Canada for a professional assignment and that he might earn some money.

“Make a good movie, entertain people again and rebuild your image,” the CJI had told the actor on October 7.

The legal dispute stems from a 2010 financial agreement where Yadav received Rs 5 crore from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut movie, 'Ata Pata Laapata.' The complainant alleged that in 2013, Yadav tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each towards the settlement of financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to him for the film.

Upholding Yadav’s conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases, the Delhi High Court had on July 10 sentenced him to three-month imprisonment.

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