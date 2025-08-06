DT
Home / Delhi / SC asks Centre, Delhi Govt to come up with unified mechanism to deal with Delhi ridge-related issues

SC asks Centre, Delhi Govt to come up with unified mechanism to deal with Delhi ridge-related issues

The direction came after the SC was informed that multiple committees have been formed by the Delhi High Court and the top court to deal with Delhi ridge-related issues
article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:31 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre, Delhi Government and the Central Empowered Committee appointed by it to put in place a unified mechanism to deal with issues relating to Delhi ridge.

“In so far as Delhi ridge matter is concerned, we have been monitoring this for last two years and nothing has happened,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said, granting a "last opportunity" to the stakeholders to find a solution by creating a unified system for seeking sanction to fell trees and other related issues. It asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and other stakeholders to decide the issue.

If necessary, the stakeholders should meet once a week to find a solution, it said.

Spread over around 7,784 hectare, the Ridge area in Delhi is an ecologically sensitive zone divided into Northern Ridge, Central Ridge, South Central Ridge, Southern Ridge and Nanakpura South Central Ridge. Several orders have been passed from time to time by the courts and authorities for its protection.

The directions came after the Bench was informed that multiple committees have been formed by the Delhi High Court and the top court to deal with Delhi ridge-related issues.

Earlier, the top court had held the Delhi Development Authority guilty of contempt for “wilful disobedience” of its order banning felling of trees in the ridge area for widening of an approach road for a paramilitary forces' hospital and had ordered extensive afforestation.

In its February 2023 order, it had described the Delhi Ridge as a lung supplying oxygen to citizens in the national capital and said it was necessary to protect it.

