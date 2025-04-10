SC asks Centre to submit proposal for use of electric vehicles by government departments

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to submit a proposal by April 30 on the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by government departments to reduce pollution.

A Bench, led by Justice Abhay S Oka, on Wednesday asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to place on record the proposal by April-end.

The top court has been monitoring the air pollution issue in Delhi in an ongoing PIL filed by advocate and environmental activist MC Mehta since 1985.

While 60 lakh vehicles over the permissible age were plying in Delhi, in the NCR, the number stood at 25 lakh, Bhati told the Bench.

“The ASG has flagged issues with the large number of overage vehicles plying in Delhi and NCR region. We will issue directions on this when we consider the issue of vehicular pollution (sic),” the bench said.

The top court further directed the Centre to complete the study within three months on the use of remote-sensing technology to keep a check on vehicular pollution.

“Attention is invited to reconsider the issue pertaining to the issue of remote sensing. UoI (Union of India) has sought time of 10-12 months to complete the study. This issue is of vital importance for curbing vehicular pollution. We direct the Union of India to complete the study within three months from today,” the Bench said.

After the FASTag system came into existence, cars zoomed past toll plazas and couldn’t be used anymore to conduct the study, Bhati said, seeking more time.

The proposal for using remote sensing devices for on-road emission monitoring had first come in 2019 from the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, which assists the top court on environment issues.