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Home / Delhi / SC collegium recommends 8 Delhi judicial officers as HC judges

SC collegium recommends 8 Delhi judicial officers as HC judges

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of eight judicial officers serving in the national capital as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, at a meeting held here on Thursday.

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The eight Delhi judicial officers are Gurvinder Pal Singh, Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj.

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The Collegium also recommended the appointment of judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney as a judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

It also approved a proposal for the appointment of judicial officers Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma as judges of the Jharkhand High Court and judicial officers Usharani, KS Bharath Kumar and Nerale Veerabhadraiah Bhavani as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

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