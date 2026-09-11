SC Collegium recommends elevation of 8 judicial officers as Delhi HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of eight judicial officers serving in the national capital as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in a meeting held here on Thursday.

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The eight Delhi judicial officers are Gurvinder Pal Singh, Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj.

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The Collegium recommended the appointment of judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

It also approved a proposal for appointment of judicial officers Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma as judges of the Jharkhand High Court and judicial officers Usharani, K S Bharath Kumar and Nerale Veerabhadraiah Bhavani as judges of the Karnataka High Court.