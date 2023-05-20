SC directs appointment of DERC chief in 2 weeks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Noting that the Delhi L-G has to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the Chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) be appointed within two weeks.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said Section 84 of the Electricity Act made it clear that while appointing a sitting or a retired judge to the post of a State Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Chief Justice of the High Court, to which the judge concerned belonged, has to be consulted.

It said Section 84 of the Electricity Act, 2003 provides for appointment of chairperson and members of state commission and the substantive part indicates that state government may appoint any person from among persons “who is or has been judge of HC”.

The AAP government has accused Delhi L-G VK Saxena of delaying the matter in the name of seeking legal opinion to ascertain if the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court was needed for the appointment.