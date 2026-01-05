DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / SC dismisses plea for restraining PM Modi from offering ‘chadar’ at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

SC dismisses plea for restraining PM Modi from offering ‘chadar’ at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Top court says plea challenging state-sponsored ceremonial honour at the dargah is not justiciable; clarifies order won’t affect pending civil suit

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:42 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Image via Facebook/@ILoveMyJalangi
Advertisement

SC dismisses plea for restraining PM Modi from offering ‘chadar’ at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking directions to restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi from offering a ceremonial ‘chadar’ at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, saying the issue is not justiciable.

Advertisement

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi refused to entertain the plea, which also challenged the extension of state-sponsored ceremonial honour and symbolic recognition to Islamic scholar Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and to the Ajmer Dargah by the Union government and its instrumentalities.

Advertisement

Advocate Barun Sinha, appearing for petitioner Jitender Singh and others, submitted that the practice of the prime minister offering a ‘chadar’ at the Ajmer Dargah of Moinuddin Chishti, initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, has continued since without any legal or constitutional basis.

CJI Kant told Sinha, “This court would not make any comment as the issue is not justiciable.”

Advertisement

Sinha said that a civil suit is pending in the trial court on the claim that the dargah was built over the ruins of a Shiva temple.

The top court clarified that the dismissal of the writ petition will not have any bearing on the pending civil suit. “You go and seek appropriate relief in the civil suit,” CJI Kant said.

The petitioners Jitender Singh and Vishnu Gupta, members of a Hindu outfit, said they are aggrieved by the “continued practice of state-sponsored ceremonial honour, official patronage and symbolic recognition extended to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti by various instrumentalities” of the Union government.

“Historical records indicate that Moinuddin Chishti was associated with foreign invasions that conquered Delhi and Ajmer and caused mass subjugation and conversions of the native population, actions fundamentally contrary to India’s sovereignty, dignity, and civilisational ethos,” their plea said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts