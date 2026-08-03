SC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Govt on PIL seeking alternative to Jantar Mantar as protest venue

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Government on a PIL contending that Jantar Mantar in the heart of the National Capital was not a suitable venue for holding protests as they caused inconvenience to local residents and disrupted essential services.

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“It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress, egress issues, supply of medical essentials etc. I think this is important... Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

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The Bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the authorities concerned on the issue and ordered it to be listed separately.

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Filed by one Satish Chand Kaushik, the petition seeks an alternative arrangement for holding demonstrations on the ground that protests at Jantar Mantar created difficulties for local residents and disrupted supply of essential goods and medical services.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that certain directions were needed to ensure that clashes such as those on July 20 during the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march did not recur at Jantar Mantar. Kaushik also flagged the lack of adequate drinking water and other basic amenities for people participating in demonstrations.

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As the counsel said a taxi drivers’ union has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has also called a town hall at the site for a march to the Prime Minister’s residence, the Bench said, “They (the authorities) know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us in case of mishandling. I am sure they will handle (it).”