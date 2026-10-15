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Home / Delhi / SC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Police on plea challenging Jantar Mantar de-notification as protest site

SC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Police on plea challenging Jantar Mantar de-notification as protest site

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Mukta Gupta submitted that a protest site must be in proximity to government establishments so that demonstrators can be heard by the authorities

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police on a petition challenging an order de-notifying Jantar Mantar in the national capital as a designated protest site and notifying three alternative venues for demonstrations.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it would examine if the authorities applied their mind to the use and efficacy of Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

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On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Mukta Gupta submitted that a protest site must be in proximity to government establishments so that demonstrators can be heard by the authorities.

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Justice Bagchi said the issue also had to be understood from the perspective of advancement in technology.

Gupta was supported by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan who also demanded restoration of Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

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As Sankaranarayanan alleged that the authorities said the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site had been done in terms of a Supreme Court order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that the Supreme Court’s earlier decision was not the basis for the denotification and that it was based on the recommendations of committee constituted for the purpose.

The Delhi Police had on October 11 de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest venue and designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the new alternative sites for public protests, a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenged the decision.

An order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11 stated that a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for protests at the three new venues will be issued separately.

The petitioners have raised questions over the suitability of designated protest venues in the national capital, contending that the top court had earlier recognised Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and rejected Ramlila Maidan as an unsuitable alternative.

They also questioned the rationale behind the restrictions and the selection of new venues for demonstrations, alleging that some of them were situated near Delhi’s landfill areas and not suitable for hosting public gatherings.

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