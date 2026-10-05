SC junks Centre’s plea against maintainability of PILs in HC in Great Nicobar project

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Centre’s petition challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order upholding the maintainability of PILs alleging violations of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 in obtaining consent for the Great Nicobar Island mega-infrastructure project.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana dismissed the Centre’s plea, noting that the matter was already pending before the high court and was scheduled to be taken up for hearing on November 25 and 26.

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It asked the high court to hear the matter, including all pending petitions, on the date fixed.

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Contending that the issue was of “great national importance”, Attorney General R Venkataramani questioned the maintainability of the PIL. The environmental clearance for the project had already been challenged before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and expressed concern over multiple proceedings being initiated subsequently, he submitted.

“Somebody comes and files a petition years later, and then three different petitions try to challenge it in three different ways. Then they say the tribal are affected and they are not before the court. Now they have got those tribal groups impleaded,” Venkataramani argued.

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Senior advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for a tribal council, submitted that this issue concerns Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), and hence a Public Interest Litigation is maintainable.

Justice Bagchi told Venkataramani that since there was already a decision on maintainability, the questions concerning the public interest involved and the scope of the petition could be kept open.

Justice Bagchi said that the broader question concerns the constitutional protection of the identity and culture of indigenous communities.

Referring to the demographic changes in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, he observed that the Great Andamanese had become integrated with the mainstream population.

“Do they become integrated completely with the mainstream, or do we keep them with their unique identity and the identity of their culture?” Justice Bagchi asked, adding, “Preservation of culture is a constitutionally protected fundamental right.”

“Let the high court take necessary steps to complete pleadings in the other matters and make an endeavour to hear all the matters on the date fixed,” the Bench said.

On May 6, the high court upheld the maintainability of PILs before it alleging violations in obtaining consent for the project.

The PILs before the high court challenged various governmental actions linked to the Great Nicobar development project, including alleged violations of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, and reduction of eco-sensitive buffer zones around national parks.