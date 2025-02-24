DT
SC junks plea to regulate Internet prices, says it is a free market

There are several options. BSNL and MTNL are also giving you Internet, bench observes
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:12 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking regulation of Internet prices in the country.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar dismissed the plea filed by one Rajat, saying consumers had multiple options for availing of Internet services.

"It's a free market. There are several options. BSNL and MTNL are also giving you Internet," the bench observed.

The petitioner alleged that the majority of the market share was controlled by Jio and Reliance.

The bench then said,"If you are alleging cartelisation, then go to the Competition Commission of India."

The top court, however, clarified that if the petitioner wanted to take any recourse to appropriate statutory remedy, he was at liberty to do so.

