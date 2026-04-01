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Home / Delhi / SC orders all-women SIT probe in Ghaziabad minor’s rape & murder

SC orders all-women SIT probe in Ghaziabad minor’s rape & murder

Seeks report; trial court told to keep in abeyance proceedings on chargesheet

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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On March 16, the victim, daughter of a daily wager, was allegedly lured away by a neighbour on the pretext of buying chocolates. Representational photo. File
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The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old daughter of a daily wager in Ghaziabad last month.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to set up an all-women SIT led by an officer in the rank of Commissioner of Police or Inspector General of Police by 11 pm on Saturday.

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Two other members of the SIT would be female police officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police or an Inspector, the top court ordered.

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It directed the trial court to “keep in abeyance” the proceedings on the chargesheet filed by the Ghaziabad Police in the case.

The Bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, also ordered the SIT to investigate the victim’s parents’ complaints regarding security of witnesses and the alleged negligence on the part of two private hospitals.

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The two private hospitals - Khajan Singh Mannvi Health Care and St Joseph Hospital - had allegedly denied treatment to the victim who was later declared dead at a government hospital.

The SIT will file its supplementary report before the trial court concerned within two weeks, it ordered.

Directing the SIT to commence the probe on Saturday itself, the Bench asked it to file a status report before the Registrar (Judicial) of the top court.

On behalf of the Ghaziabad Police, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said a chargesheet had already been filed and the trial had also commenced.

On March 16, the victim, daughter of a daily wager, was allegedly lured away by a neighbour on the pretext of buying chocolates. When the child did not return, her father went out searching for her only to find her lying unconscious and soaked in blood. The two private hospitals in Ghaziabad allegedly refused to admit the bleeding child who was eventually declared dead at a government hospital.

Friday’s order came on a petition filed by the victim’s father seeking a court-monitored probe either by the CBI or an SIT after senior counsel N Hariharan submitted on his behalf that the police had dragged him as they wanted to record his statement before a Magistrate.

“The victim’s father is right here. He was asked not to change the statement. If a trial is there then he will be summoned. He was dragged by the police… These two hospitals have filed affidavits saying the child was alive…Where is the need for coercion? The investigating officer is behaving very differently. Not a single person was examined in the hospital. Why is it that they (police) are shielding the hospital? This requires a probe,” Hariharan told the Bench.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, Nandgram SHO and the Investigating Officer in the case to appear before it on April 13 with complete records of the case.

On April 13, the Supreme Court had directed the Ghaziabad Police to share with the victim’s father a copy of the chargesheet filed against the accused in the case. “Go through it. If you feel there are some gaps and an SIT is required… (we will consider it)… We are not closing the issue,” the Bench had told the petitioner.

On April 20, it had deferred the hearing to April 24 after Hariharan said some pages of the chargesheet provided to him were blacked out. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Ghaziabad Police, had said she would provide the complete chargesheet to Hariharan.

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