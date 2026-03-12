SC pulls CBI over builders-banks nexus probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over delays in probing the alleged nexus between banks and real estate developers accused of defrauding homebuyers through subvention schemes, saying prolonged investigations would only deepen the agony of affected buyers.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed the CBI to investigate all related cases and convert the existing preliminary enquiries into regular cases. The court also rejected the agency’s suggestion to transfer some cases to state authorities.

“This court cannot wait indefinitely for the investigation to conclude. Delay will only add to the suffering of homebuyers who have already been harassed by builders, apparently in collusion with banks and financial institutions,” the Bench observed.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by more than 1,200 homebuyers, led by petitioner Himanshu Singh. The buyers had booked flats under subvention schemes in projects across the National Capital Region, particularly in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, but alleged that banks were forcing them to pay loan instalments despite not receiving possession of their homes.

Under such schemes, banks disburse sanctioned loans directly to developers, who are supposed to pay the EMIs until the flats are handed over. However, after several builders defaulted, banks began demanding payments from homebuyers.

The Bench also expressed concern that bank officials were not being adequately investigated. It directed the CBI to file an affidavit detailing the progress of the probe and provide a timeline for its completion. If the agency faces staff shortages, the court said it could seek assistance from state Economic Offences Wings.

The court warned that it may appoint a committee to oversee the investigation if progress remains slow. It also asked all stakeholders — homebuyers, banks and builders — to submit their claims and suggestions to amicus curiae Rajiv Jain, who will examine them and place relevant material before the court.