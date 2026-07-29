SC quashes centre’s 2021 Office Memorandum on retrospective environmental clearances

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Centre’s 2021 Office Memorandum (OM) that created a continuing mechanism for granting retrospective environmental clearances (ECs) to projects that had commenced work without obtaining prior environmental approval.

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Terming the OM “impermissible in law”, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant held that it failed the test of proportionality and reasonableness and violated Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life, which includes the right to a clean environment) of the Constitution.

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In a unanimous verdict, the Bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi, clarified that the ruling would operate prospectively, ensuring that environmental clearances already granted under the 2017 Notification and the 2021 OM would remain valid unless challenged on their merits.

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“ECs granted to project proponents under the 2017 Notification and the 2021 OM till date shall remain valid, unless otherwise challenged on merits. All pending applications made by project proponents under the 2017 Notification or the 2021 OM shall be taken to their logical conclusion in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

The court also restrained the Centre from issuing administrative orders in future to grant environmental clearance to projects that had commenced in violation of the prior environmental clearance regime under the 2006 Notification.

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The verdict came on a batch of petitions, including review petitions, challenging the grant of retrospective environmental clearances to projects found violating environmental norms.

Reiterating that prior environmental clearance is the cornerstone of the environmental regulatory framework, the Bench held that projects cannot ordinarily begin operations first and seek approval later.

However, the court upheld the Central Government’s power to issue a narrowly tailored amnesty notification in exceptional cases where overriding public interest so requires.

It clarified that such an exception cannot be created through an executive office memorandum or be allowed to function as a permanent mechanism for regularising violations.

The Bench also observed that the Supreme Court, while exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, may grant post-facto environmental clearance in appropriate cases if deemed necessary.

The Registry was directed to de-tag the matter and list it before an appropriate Bench for further hearing in accordance with the Rules.