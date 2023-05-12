SC ruling big win for govt: AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Delhi’s ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) got a shot in the arm when the Supreme Court’s ruling gave administrative control over ‘Services’ to the Delhi Government, today. Given a long tussle with L-G, the decision of the apex court is a shot in the arm for Delhi’s ruling AAP. The party has already called the ruling of the court “a historic win for the democracy.”

Immediately after the court decision, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a major administrative reshuffle and strict action against IAS officers who had stopped development works over the past eight years.

Bjp welcomes decision Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said they respect the decision of the SC, but the way Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is calling it a victory, it seems he would continue to put pressure on officers and fight with them

Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj ordered the transfer of Ashish Maurya, Secretary, Services Department, on Thursday evening. The Delhi government has already appointed 1995 batch IAS officer Anil Kumar as the new secretary of the Services Department.

Kejriwal said they had won eight yearlong battle to get control over the ‘Services’ implying that the Delhi government now has the power to appoint and transfer officers — working for Delhi Government. Kejriwal said that his both hands were tied as he didn’t has any control over the officers since AAP formed the government in 2015.

“Within three months of forming the government in Delhi, the Centre through Ministry of Home Affairs had taken away control over the ‘Services’. It was like I was thrown into a river with my hands tied. Somehow, I managed to stay afloat and ran the government. I didn’t have the power to even suspend anyone,” said Kejriwal.