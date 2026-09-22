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Home / Delhi / SC seeks 5-yr financial, operational records of pvt varsities

SC seeks 5-yr financial, operational records of pvt varsities

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court has turned its warning against profiteering in private higher education into a nationwide accountability exercise, directing governments to place five years of universities’ financial and operational records before it.

A Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and NV Anjaria has made it clear that no private university can be run as a profit-making institution, while allowing a reasonable financial cushion for smooth functioning and proper compensation of teaching and non-teaching staff.

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The order goes beyond balance sheets. Universities must disclose how fees, including development and event charges, are collected and used, how surplus is invested and payments made to people not directly involved in education. They must also disclose government concessions such as land allotments and legal relaxations.

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The scrutiny reaches the classroom as well. Institutions have been asked to provide course-wise details, from January 2025, of classes allotted to teachers, classes actually taken and alternative arrangements when teaching was missed.

States and Union Territories must obtain the information and file affidavits through their chief secretaries within six weeks of the September 17 order. Professional regulators have separately been asked to disclose inspection records and faculty details used for recognition.

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The case, arising from proceedings involving Amity University, is next listed on November 19.

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