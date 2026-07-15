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Home / Delhi / SC seeks police report on attack on advocate in Delhi

SC seeks police report on attack on advocate in Delhi

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to submit a status report on the investigation into an assault on an advocate in the national capital last week.

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A Bench, led by CJI Surya Kant, ordered that the report be filed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

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The Bench also ordered the police to ensure the advocate’s safety and provide adequate protection.

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Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh informed the court that advocate Pankaj Sharma was assaulted at his home and he had received threats for refusing to withdraw a case he had filed against politically influential assailants.

The association president said Sharma was assaulted on July 11 and an FIR was registered the same day at the Model Town police station. He alleged inaction on part of the police despite grievous injuries sustained by Sharma.

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“He is a Supreme Court lawyer staying in Delhi, having 11 years of practice. If this is what happens to him, how will a common citizen be safe?” Singh wondered.

Sharma, in his petition, alleged that he was attacked at his residence and feared for his life. He sought police protection, transfer of the investigation and stricter legal action against those accused of carrying out the assault.

Noting that attacks on members of the legal profession cannot be taken lightly and a fair and prompt investigation must be carried out, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing after two days.

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