SC seeks report from Central Empowered Committee on illegal sand mining

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on sand mining from riverbeds, saying such activities having “disastrous effects” on the river ecosystem had to be stopped.

The CEC, a statutory body since 2023, was originally formed in 2002 on the Supreme Court’s order to advise it on petitions related to environment and forest matters and assist in monitoring and compliance with its orders.

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The court also asked Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to file within two weeks their compliance affidavits on its directions for effective implementation of environmental and statutory safeguards in the regions within and around the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary that are affected by rampant illegal sand mining.

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SC dismisses PIL seeking recitation of preamble during morning assembly in schools

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction that preamble of the Constitution be recited during the morning assembly in schools.

“Dismissed,” a Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath told the petitioner’s counsel after he sought a direction to this effect.

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SC disposes of TN Assembly privilege case; keeps constitutional questions open

A seven-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI Surya Kant on Tuesday disposed of as ‘infructuous’ a long-pending case related to the interpretation of provisions on the scope of legislative privileges of lawmakers and its effect on the freedom of speech and expression.

The Bench, however, kept the substantial questions of law open for adjudication in an appropriate future case.

SC sets aside Rs 5 lakh compensation imposed on FDA by Bombay HC

The Supreme Court has set aside a Bombay High Court order directing the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to a Pune eatery for the loss caused by its licence suspension order.

The case related to an FDA inspection at Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets on June 12 following a complaint of alleged food poisoning.

FDA Pune officers inspected the eatery and found deficiencies relating to hygiene, record maintenance, labelling and personal hygiene of employees and the establishment’s food licence was suspended under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.