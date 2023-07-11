SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

The Supreme Court will hear on July 14 the bail pleas of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the corruption and the money laundering cases arising out of Delhi excise policy scam being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, respectively.

The Supreme Court had on May 26 granted him six-week interim bail on medical grounds.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to take up the matter on Friday after senior counsel AM Singhvi submitted that Sisodia’s wife was admitted to a hospital. Sisodia has challenged two orders of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail pleas in cases of corruption and money laundering registered against him by the CBI and the ED, respectively.

The CBI and ED registered cases against Sisodia after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged excise policy scam on the basis of a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary. Sisodia, who also held the excise portfolio among many as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26. Later, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 9 in a money laundering case. He continues to be in custody since then. He resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on February 28.

A Bench led by Justices AS Bopanna asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, to submit the medical reports of the accused to Additional Solicitor General SV Raju who appeared on behalf of the ED after Singhvi said the senior AAP leader had been recommended a surgery.