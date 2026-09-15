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Home / Delhi / SC turns down ex-Delhi mayor Farhad Suri’s plea seeking FIR against UP cops over raid

SC turns down ex-Delhi mayor Farhad Suri’s plea seeking FIR against UP cops over raid

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant asks Suri to approach the Delhi Police for registration of an FIR, instead of directing moving the top court under Article 32 of the Constitution

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:03 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri had alleged that on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, a large contingent of Ghaziabad police officials entered his Delhi residence without a warrant while searching for journalist Abhishek Upadhyay. Tribune file photo
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri’s petition seeking registration of an FIR against Ghaziabad police officials for allegedly conducting an "illegal" raid at his residence in search of journalist Abhishek Upadhyay in connection with a criminal case.

Upadhyay, who reported on Ayodhya Ram Temple donation ‘theft’, is an accused in a road rage case registered by the Ghaziabad police.

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A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asked Suri to move the Delhi Police for registration of an FIR, instead of invoking Article 32 of the Constitution to directly approach the top court.

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"The relief regarding direction to register an FIR against police authorities of Uttar Pradesh can very well be addressed if the petitioner approaches a jurisdictional police station under Section 175 (3) of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita). We have no reason to doubt that competent police (officials) will not strictly act in accordance with the law," said the bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

Suri had alleged that on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, a large contingent of Ghaziabad police officials entered his Delhi residence without a warrant while searching for Upadhyay.

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The bench also refused to entertain Suri's counsel Anoop Prakash Awasthi’s request for issuing guidelines to govern inter-state police raids.

The Uttar Pradesh government counsel vehemently opposed Suri’s plea, saying the petitioner could not have directly come to the top court under Article 32 for registration of an FIR without first exhausting the statutory remedies under the BNSS.

"We were trying to arrest a gentleman (Upadhyay). There was a proper GD entry. Delhi police officers simply rang the bell of this person...to find out if the person was there. When he said no, we simply left. We did not even enter his house," the UP government counsel told the bench.

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