SC verdict on pedestrians’ rights vindicates concerns raised in Parliament: Sangrur AAP MP Hayer

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s recent judgment recognising the right to walk as a fundamental right, Sangrur AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, on Monday, said that the verdict vindicates concerns he had raised in the Parliament regarding the safety and mobility rights of pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised road users.

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Hayer said he had flagged the issue in the Lok Sabha through a question on July 31, 2025, seeking clarity from the Centre on whether it recognised the right to safe mobility for pedestrians and cyclists on National Highways and what measures were being taken to ensure accessible infrastructure for vulnerable road users.

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According to the MP, the Union Government’s response at the time was vague and limited to references to existing guidelines, surveys and road safety audits, without explicitly recognising safe mobility as a right or outlining a roadmap for pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

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“The Supreme Court has now unequivocally held that the right to walk is a fundamental right under Part III of the Constitution, thereby establishing what should have been acknowledged much earlier by the Government,” Hayer said.

Describing the judgment as a milestone, he said it offers renewed hope to millions of pedestrians, cyclists, senior citizens, women, children and persons with disabilities by reinforcing the need for people-centric road infrastructure.

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He added that the ruling would encourage authorities to prioritise footpaths, safe crossings, universal accessibility and other essential pedestrian facilities in future infrastructure projects.

The Supreme Court Bench, comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice A.S. Chandurkar, observed that the right to walk is a fundamental right under Part III of the Constitution and is integral to the right to movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d), read with Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b), 19(1)(c) and Article 21.

The judgment is expected to have significant implications for urban planning, road design and public infrastructure projects across the country, strengthening the constitutional guarantee of safe and dignified mobility for all citizens.