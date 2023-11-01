Scam couldn't have taken place sans Kejri's nod: BJP

PTI

New Delhi, October 31

The BJP on Tuesday sharpened its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the excise policy case, claiming that such a “massive scam” could not have taken place with his clear approval.

Law is taking its own course The BJP has nothing to do with the probe agencies’ actions against AAP and that the legal process was following its own course in the matter, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“Jaisi karni waisi bharni (you reap what you sow),” BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference, a day after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Kejriwal on November 2 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Dismissing AAP’s allegations that the Central government was trying to finish it off, he said it was the Kejriwal-led party which was finishing itself off with its “misdeeds, corruption and scams”.

Prasad claimed the BJP has nothing to do with the probe agencies’ actions against AAP and that the legal process was following its own course in the matter. “What agencies do is none of our concern. It is for them to decide,” said. He rhetorically questioned if the BJP told them to frame such an excise policy that “gives commission and monopoly to select firms”.

“Such a massive scam could not have taken place without Kejriwal’s clear approval,” the former Union minister claimed.

He reiterated the charges that the AAP allowed a “southern lobby” to dictate its excise policy so that the party could use the money for election purposes in Goa to fulfil its aspiration of becoming a national party.

