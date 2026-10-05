Scattered, leaderless protests put over 5K Delhi cops to test

It was not the size of the crowd that tested the Delhi Police over the past three days, but where the protesters kept appearing.

Unlike the much larger mobilisation associated with the Cockroach Janta Party’s earlier agitation, the latest protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation remained relatively limited and fragmented. Yet groups turning up at different points and at different times across the New Delhi district repeatedly disrupted traffic and civic movement, forcing the police to secure several stretches rather than manage one consolidated gathering.

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The AAP, Congress-linked groups, student organisations and Left outfits held or announced separate protests, while different groups attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar at different times. On Sunday, the Congress had called a 5 pm march from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, while AISA and other groups mobilised separately earlier in the day. The police had deployed around 5,000 personnel, including RAF and paramilitary forces, and said permission had not been granted for the proposed marches.

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The political fragmentation was also visible after the AAP and Congress exchanged barbs on social media over the CJP agitation. Rather than producing one opposition-led mobilisation, the competing calls left protesters scattered around India Gate, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Tolstoy Road and the approaches to Jantar Mantar.

No consolidated march reaches protest site

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That fragmentation created a peculiar law-and-order situation: protesters repeatedly gathered, were stopped and detained, regrouped elsewhere and attempted to advance again.

Despite repeated attempts, the groups did not turn into a single procession reaching Jantar Mantar. Police barricades remained in place around the designated protest area, with detainees transported to different police stations.

Women’s safety becomes second flashpoint

The policing itself has now become a separate issue. Three women journalists who were covering Saturday’s protest complained of sexual harassment by police personnel. One complaint alleges that an ACP grabbed a woman journalist and pushed her while she was recording the detention of AISA president Neha Bora. The allegations have not been independently established.

AISA separately alleged that Bora was taken away on Sunday in a private vehicle without an official number plate and that no woman police officer was present inside the vehicle. The police had not immediately responded to those allegations.

Visuals also showed Bora attempting to cross a barricade as the police tried to stop her, while other women protesters were seen climbing over a vehicle amid the confrontation.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, detained on Sunday, alleged that police manhandled him and shared a photograph claiming he had been turned upside down during detention.