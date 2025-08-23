SCBA condemns LG notification allowing cops to depose before courts from police stations

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has come out in support of Delhi district court lawyers abstaining from work over the Delhi Lt Governor’s decision to allow police personnel to depose before courts from police stations via videoconferencing.

"The president and executive committee of the SCBA have taken serious note of the notification dated August 13 issued by the LG, designating police stations as the places for recording the evidence of police officials," the SCBA said on Friday.

Delhi district court lawyers have been on strike since Friday over the Delhi Lt Governor's August 13 order that allowed police personnel to present evidence in courts virtually from police stations.

The SCBA strongly condemns the notification as "arbitrary, unlawful, and against the principles of natural justice", as it not only undermined the sanctity of the judicial process but also compromised it, Vikas Singh, the association's president, said.

SCBA Secretary Pragya Baghel said the SCBA believed that the notification gravely affected the independence of the judiciary and the fair administration of justice, and was not in the larger public interest.

"Accordingly, the SCBA resolves to record its strongest condemnation of the said notification and urges the authorities concerned to immediately withdraw the notification in the interest of justice and rule of law," it said.

On Thursday, all Delhi district bar associations resolved to abstain from work on August 22 and 23 in protest against the notification.