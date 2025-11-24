DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Schedule released for entry-level school admissions

Schedule released for entry-level school admissions

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:47 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the complete schedule and guidelines for entry level admissions, Nursery, KG, and Class I, in private, unaided and recognised schools across Delhi for the academic year 2026-27.

Advertisement

As per the notification, the admission process will begin on December 4, when schools will open online and offline forms for the general (open) category. December 27 has been set the deadline to submit applications.

Advertisement

The first merit list, including the waiting lists, will be released on January 23, 2026, followed by the second list on February 9, 2026. The entire process, including admissions and verification, will conclude on March 19, 2026.

Advertisement

The DoE has notified a revised age eligibility criterion, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. For the 2026-27 session, the child’s age must be 3-4 years for Nursery (Pre-School), 4-5 for KG (Pre-Primary), 5-6 years for Class I as on 31 March 2026. Heads of schools have been authorised to grant one-month relaxation in both minimum and maximum age limits in deserving cases. Keeping admissions accessible, the DoE has capped the application fee at Rs 25, which schools cannot exceed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts