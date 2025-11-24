Schedule released for entry-level school admissions

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the complete schedule and guidelines for entry level admissions, Nursery, KG, and Class I, in private, unaided and recognised schools across Delhi for the academic year 2026-27.

As per the notification, the admission process will begin on December 4, when schools will open online and offline forms for the general (open) category. December 27 has been set the deadline to submit applications.

The first merit list, including the waiting lists, will be released on January 23, 2026, followed by the second list on February 9, 2026. The entire process, including admissions and verification, will conclude on March 19, 2026.

The DoE has notified a revised age eligibility criterion, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. For the 2026-27 session, the child’s age must be 3-4 years for Nursery (Pre-School), 4-5 for KG (Pre-Primary), 5-6 years for Class I as on 31 March 2026. Heads of schools have been authorised to grant one-month relaxation in both minimum and maximum age limits in deserving cases. Keeping admissions accessible, the DoE has capped the application fee at Rs 25, which schools cannot exceed.