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Home / Delhi / School buses face action over safety lapses; 69 challans issued

School buses face action over safety lapses; 69 challans issued

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:23 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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A traffic cop issues challan to a school bus driver.
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To ensure the safety of schoolchildren, the Gurugram traffic police inspected school buses operating across the city between May 1 and 29. During the special enforcement drive, police issued challans to 69 school buses and drivers for traffic violations, safety lapses and failure to produce valid documents. Officers also urged drivers to strictly follow traffic rules.

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During the inspections, the traffic police briefed school bus drivers on key safety measures. These included parking buses at safe locations while picking up and dropping off students, carrying only the permitted number of passengers, ensuring first-aid boxes are fully stocked and in good condition, replacing fire extinguishers after their validity period expires and regularly checking that onboard cameras are functioning properly.

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Drivers were also informed about the Dial 112 emergency service and the 1095 helpline for assistance in emergencies.

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“Students are the nation’s future, and ensuring their safety is our foremost responsibility. The Gurugram traffic police appeals to all school managements to ensure their bus drivers strictly comply with traffic rules. We remain committed to serving, protecting and supporting the public at all times,” a senior traffic police officer said.

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