School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Nothing suspicious found yet

New Delhi, May 16

A school in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police and a bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was under way. 

