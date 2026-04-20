School principal arrested for fake CBSE affiliation

In a major case of academic fraud, Gurugram Police have arrested the principal of Educrest International School, Sector 9, for allegedly duping students and parents by falsely claiming affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

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The accused, identified as Riddhima Kataria, was arrested by the Crime Branch, Manesar, from Gujarat on April 18 in connection with a case registered at Sector 9A police station under Sections 318(4), 316(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

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The case came to light following a complaint filed on February 18 by a parent whose daughter, a Class 10 student at the school, was allegedly denied an admit card for board examinations. The complainant alleged that the school management had falsely claimed CBSE affiliation at the time of admission and displayed fake recognition documents along with an invalid affiliation number.

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Police said the school collected fees from students under multiple heads, including tuition, building fund, examination and computer charges, while misleading parents about its academic credentials.

"Upon verification, it was found that the school was neither affiliated to CBSE nor recognised to conduct Class 10 examinations. The registration number provided by the school was also incorrect," an official said.

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The complaint further revealed that the fraudulent claim affected at least 25 students enrolled in Classes 9 and 10, placing an entire academic year at risk and jeopardising their future.

Based on the complaint, police had earlier arrested Vinay Kataria, chairman of the school. During interrogation, he admitted that the institution had valid recognition only up to Class 8 but continued to run Classes 9 and 10 by falsely projecting CBSE affiliation to attract admissions and generate revenue.

Other accused named in the FIR include vice-principal Simar Batra, coordinator Sonia and additional staff members associated with the school.

Police said Educrest International School has been operational for the past eight years and the alleged fraud was carried out "with the intent of financial gain, without regard for students' future".

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the full extent of the scam and the possible involvement of other individuals.

Gurugram Police have urged parents to verify the recognition and affiliation status of schools through official CBSE channels before seeking admission. "Cases involving students' future are treated with utmost seriousness, and strict action will be ensured against those found guilty," officials said.