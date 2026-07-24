School safety must extend beyond infra, says Delhi L-G

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday called for a comprehensive, future-ready approach to school safety, stressing that it must extend beyond physical infrastructure to include cyber security, mental well-being, transportation safety and disaster preparedness.

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Addressing the National Summit on Safe Schools Leadership 2026 at PHD House in New Delhi, Sandhu said education can flourish only when children feel secure and have a safe, nurturing environment in which to learn and grow.

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Quoting PM Narendra Modi, the L-G said, “Education is not merely a means of livelihood, but a powerful medium to make life better,” adding that this vision can be realised only when every child has access to a safe learning environment.

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During the event, Sandhu launched the National Model School Safety Toolkit, describing it as a significant step towards institutionalising a culture of prevention and preparedness in educational institutions. He said the toolkit would help schools shift from a reactive approach to preventive preparedness by integrating safety into their daily functioning, planning and governance.

The L-G said the launch was particularly significant as Delhi is observing Child Safety Month in July, with several initiatives being undertaken to enhance children’s safety across the national capital.

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Calling on school leaders to treat safety as an essential aspect of institutional leadership rather than merely a regulatory requirement, Sandhu emphasised the need for regular safety audits, emergency preparedness plans, mock drills, trained staff and stronger coordination among schools, government agencies and local communities.

He also highlighted the role of technology in improving school safety through digital monitoring systems, early warning mechanisms and data-driven risk assessment, while underscoring that technological solutions must be complemented by human preparedness and committed leadership.

Recalling the legacy of his grandfather, Teja Singh Samundri, Sandhu said his work in advancing education, equality and youth empowerment continues to inspire efforts to build safe and resilient institutions. He noted that his grandfather had established schools at Sarhali and Lyallpur as early as 1917.

Expressing confidence in the summit’s outcomes, the L-G said it would strengthen the collective commitment of all stakeholders to ensuring that every school becomes a place where children can learn without fear, build confidence and prepare for future challenges and opportunities.