School talk on pluralism goes online after JNU professor’s Independence Day appearance cancelled

A day after her scheduled appearance at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya’s Independence Day function was cancelled following protests, JNU professor emerita Zoya Hasan addressed students and parents virtually on Saturday, speaking on the importance of pluralism, secularism and the changing nature of nationalism in India.

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Hasan had been invited as the chief guest for the school’s Independence Day programme, where she was scheduled to hoist the national flag, address students and distribute awards to meritorious students. However, her appearance was cancelled after protesters gathered outside the school gate.

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With Hasan no longer attending the physical event, parents and students organised a virtual Independence Day celebration, during which she delivered her address titled ‘Why Pluralism Matters’.

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During the online session, Hasan spoke about the meaning and essence of pluralism, the history of secularism and the relationship between the state and society in India. She also touched upon contemporary socio-political developments that, she said, had implications for pluralism.

Hasan said pluralism was facing the “biggest threat” from the dominant understanding of nationalism.

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“India is a country of diverse identities and cultures, like our national anthem rightfully invokes Punjab, Sindhu, Gujarat and Maratha, Dravida and Odisha and Bengal together,” she said.

She contrasted contemporary nationalism with the nationalism during the colonial period.

“It was more civilised at that time. Today nationalism is based on a single religious identity and the idea of conformity,” she said.

The controversy surrounding her scheduled appearance also prompted parents of SPV students to apologise to Hasan. During the virtual programme, parents read out a letter expressing regret over the events that led to her replacement as chief guest.

“We, the parents of students presently studying in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, profusely apologise to you for the unseemly events that unfolded yesterday at our beloved school, an institute of repute that was established to further the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” the letter stated.

The parents said the school community had been looking forward to hearing Hasan speak at the Independence Day function.

“Not only the students but their parents and teachers were also excited to listen to the speech of the chief guest of the event, Zoya Hasan,” the letter added.

Describing the subsequent developments as unexpected and distressing for the school community, the parents said, "The whole chain of events was very shocking for most of the parents of SPV.”

Hasan’s virtual address took place a day after her scheduled appearance was cancelled, allowing students and parents to hear her speak on pluralism and related questions concerning Indian society and nationalism.