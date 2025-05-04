DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / School teacher held for alleged sexual assault on minors

School teacher held for alleged sexual assault on minors

FIR lodged under POCSO Act; accused sent to judicial custody, suspension underway
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A government school teacher has been arrested in the Nuh district for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girl students within the school premises. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women police station, Nuh.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by the headmaster of a government high school in a village in Nuh. Several minor girl students reportedly approached the headmaster with allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the teacher, identified as Ajay Garg, a native of Kaithal district.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 10 of the POCSO Act on Friday. A police team subsequently visited the school and recorded the statements of the affected students. Based on the preliminary findings, the accused teacher was taken into custody.

Advertisement

“The teacher was arrested on Friday and produced in a local court today. He has been remanded to judicial custody,” said Nuh police spokesperson. “Given the seriousness of the case, a thorough investigation is being conducted from all angles.”

Meanwhile, the Education Department has initiated the process to suspend the accused from service, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Advertisement

Authorities have assured that due process is being followed and that strict action would be taken based on the findings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper