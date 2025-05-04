School teacher held for alleged sexual assault on minors

A government school teacher has been arrested in the Nuh district for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girl students within the school premises. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women police station, Nuh.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by the headmaster of a government high school in a village in Nuh. Several minor girl students reportedly approached the headmaster with allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the teacher, identified as Ajay Garg, a native of Kaithal district.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 10 of the POCSO Act on Friday. A police team subsequently visited the school and recorded the statements of the affected students. Based on the preliminary findings, the accused teacher was taken into custody.

“The teacher was arrested on Friday and produced in a local court today. He has been remanded to judicial custody,” said Nuh police spokesperson. “Given the seriousness of the case, a thorough investigation is being conducted from all angles.”

Meanwhile, the Education Department has initiated the process to suspend the accused from service, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Authorities have assured that due process is being followed and that strict action would be taken based on the findings.