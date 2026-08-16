The Cockroach Janta Party on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the alleged assault that led to the death of Janab Mafik, the father of CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez, in West Bengal.

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Hafeez (25) and his family were allegedly attacked after he visited a government school to assess it as part of the CJP's "School Thik Karo" campaign.

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Mafik died on Saturday from severe head injuries sustained during the alleged assault at the family's residence, according to a statement from the CJP.

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Reacting to the incident, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, "This is an extremely condemnable act. We are running a campaign focused on improving government schools, something that people of all political ideologies should support. Yet, these BJP goons engage in such incidents to intimidate and threaten people."

The incident took place in the Karisunda area of Bankura district after Hafeez participated in the nationwide "School Thik Karo" Abhiyan at the local government school in his village on August 13 to assess the condition of its infrastructure, it said.

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The CJP alleged that armed individuals identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered Hafeez's residence later that evening.

According to the statement, Hafeez alleged in a video recorded from the hospital that a school teacher had informed the political workers about his civic inspection, which prompted the subsequent attack.

The alleged assailants demanded that Hafeez record a video apologising for highlighting the condition of the school and claiming that he had done so under external influence, the CJP said.

"When Hafeez refused to comply, the individuals allegedly launched a violent assault on his family," it said.

Hafeez suffered a severe neck injury while his father sustained critical blunt-force trauma to the head, according to the statement.

Following the assault, Hafeez recorded a video from the hospital documenting his injuries and was subsequently forced to flee to Kolkata due to continuing safety concerns, the CJP said.

His father later succumbed to the injuries on August 15, it said.

CJP founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke said, "We will not be silenced and intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father's death. Our CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice."

Dipke launched the "School Thik Karo" campaign to highlight the condition of government schools and push for improvements in school infrastructure and education. As part of the campaign, citizens have been encouraged to visit government schools, assess their condition and bring deficiencies to public attention.

"Why is this happening? Because they are anti-school and anti-intellectual. They believe education is useless and that everything can be achieved through hooliganism. But people do not believe in violence," Das said.

Das informed that on Monday, a CJP National Working Committee delegation, led by co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, will travel to meet Abdul and his family.

"They will demand that the police ensure the strictest punishment for the perpetrators. Until justice is served and those responsible are brought to justice, the entire CJP family and the youth will stand firmly with Abdul and his family," he said.

The CJP also alleged that no medico-legal case was initiated and no FIR was registered following the initial assault.

It called for an impartial investigation into the alleged violence, the circumstances surrounding Mafik's death and the alleged failure to initiate due legal proceedings.

The outfit demanded immediate action by the Indas police station to apprehend those accused of the attack and ensure the safety of Hafeez and his family.