Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

A class 12 student died and her two other friends sustained injuries after a speeding car allegedly hit them in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar West area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Manisha Kumari (18) was declared brought dead in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, while the other two injured girls named Kalpana and Sanjana have been moved to Balaji hospital for medical assistance, they said.

According to police, the incident took place when the trio, all students of class 12, was on their way to Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi.

They were hit by the speeding car while crossing the road; Kumari got injured further after the car first hit her and later rammed into a truck carrying LPG cylinders.

The accused driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said information was received at Paschim Vihar West police station at around 8 am regarding a road accident.

When the team reached the spot, they found that three girls who were heading towards school were hit by a car which further hit the truck carrying LPG cylinders causing fatal injuries to Kumari.

The injured Kumari was declared brought dead at the hospital, the other two injured girls Kalpana and Sanjana are out of danger, he said.

"The offending vehicle has been taken into police custody and driver of the vehicle is on run. Two dedicated teams have been constituted to trace the accused driver as well as the owner of the vehicle. As per the initial enquiry, both the car and truck driver are at fault," Sharma said.

All the three girls are residents of JJ Cluster, Udyog Nagar, he said.