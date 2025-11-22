DT
Home / Delhi / Schools, colleges told to postpone physical sports contests

Schools, colleges told to postpone physical sports contests

Decision taken following CAQM advisory due to poor air quality

Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
An anti-smog gun sprays water to curb air pollution in Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
The Delhi Government has directed all schools, colleges, sports bodies and institutions in the Capital to immediately postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December, following an advisory issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

In a circular, the Directorate of Education & Sports said the CAQM, in its communication on November 19, stressed the need for NCR state governments and the Delhi administration to take immediate and appropriate action to defer such events in view of the deteriorating air quality across the region.

The circular states that it is “necessary to ensure that such physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed,” keeping in mind the air quality trends at event locations.

The directive has been issued to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, Delhi Cantonment Board as well as universities, colleges and sports associations affiliated with national federations or the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. Officials said the order would remain in force till further orders.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran had recently asked the CAQM to issue necessary directions preventing outdoor sports activities in schools until pollution levels improve. “We request the CAQM to take this into consideration and issue necessary directions to shift such sports competition to safer months,” the Bench had said.

