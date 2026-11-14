Schools & DoE offices to remain closed in Delhi on Nov 16

All government, government-aided and recognised private schools in Delhi, as well as offices under the Directorate of Education (DoE), will remain closed on Monday (November 16) on account of Chhath Puja.

The Directorate of Education issued a circular directing all schools and offices under its jurisdiction to observe a holiday, following the Delhi Government’s notification declaring November 16 a public holiday for Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja).

The circular stated: “In accordance with the aforesaid notification, it is hereby directed that all government schools, government-aided schools, unaided recognised private schools and all offices under the Directorate of Education, GNCTD, shall observe a holiday on 16th November, 2026 (Monday).”

The directive followed an order issued by the Delhi Government’s General Administration Department, formally notifying the holiday.